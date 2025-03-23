AIADMK Criticizes DMK's Parliamentary Delimitation Meeting as 'Big Drama'

The AIADMK has sharply criticized the ruling DMK's recent meeting on Parliamentary delimitation, branding it as a 'big drama' aimed at obscuring the government's alleged failures. According to AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan, the Joint Action Committee's gathering was staged, with Chief Ministers from Kerala and Telangana in attendance.

The DMK has been accused of presenting contradictory messages about delimitation within Tamil Nadu. While DMK leader Stalin reportedly opposed changes that would reduce the state's number of MPs, AIADMK claims that the party has intentionally avoided addressing concerns about representation.

Amid these allegations, AIADMK has proposed maintaining Tamil Nadu's current level of representation in Parliament. This proposal, they argue, was deliberately omitted by the DMK in recent resolutions. The delimitation debate comes as DMK faces accusations of incompetence and corruption, with AIADMK asserting that these issues are being hidden behind the delimitation narrative.

