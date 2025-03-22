Left Menu

NCP (SP) Leader Advocates for Fair Parliamentary Delimitation

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule emphasized the importance of fair delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies. She acknowledged the impressive population management by southern states and expressed concern over the lack of clarity on the process. NCP (SP) collaborates with DMK for an INDIA bloc meeting addressing delimitation concerns in southern states today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:08 IST
NCP (SP) Leader Advocates for Fair Parliamentary Delimitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule underscored the necessity of fair delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies during a statement on Saturday.

Aligning with Tamil Nadu's DMK in the INDIA bloc, the NCP (SP) participated in a pivotal meeting on delimitation hosted by DMK. The meeting, spearheaded by Chief Minister M K Stalin, is seen as the genesis of a movement shaping India's future by striving for fair delimitation practices.

Sule highlighted the exceptional population management achievements by southern states, expressing the need for clarity and fairness in the delimitation process. The dialogue involved leaders and Chief Ministers from Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab, signaling a regional effort to address the concern of 'one nation, one election' raised in the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025