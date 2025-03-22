NCP (SP) Leader Advocates for Fair Parliamentary Delimitation

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule underscored the necessity of fair delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies during a statement on Saturday.

Aligning with Tamil Nadu's DMK in the INDIA bloc, the NCP (SP) participated in a pivotal meeting on delimitation hosted by DMK. The meeting, spearheaded by Chief Minister M K Stalin, is seen as the genesis of a movement shaping India's future by striving for fair delimitation practices.

Sule highlighted the exceptional population management achievements by southern states, expressing the need for clarity and fairness in the delimitation process. The dialogue involved leaders and Chief Ministers from Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab, signaling a regional effort to address the concern of 'one nation, one election' raised in the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

