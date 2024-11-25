Harnessing Youth Power: Yogi Adityanath's Call to Action

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the significance of youth in national progress during Uday Pratap College's 115th foundation day, asserting that any nation disregarding its youth cannot advance.

Addressing the celebrations, Adityanath praised the institution's historic role in education and nationalism, emphasizing the necessity of youth empowerment to drive change.

Adityanath's visit to Varanasi included religious engagements at the Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav Temples, highlighting the cultural essence of mythological narratives in national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)