Sikkim's Shanti Rai Clinches Prestigious IMF Gold Medal
Shanti Rai from Sikkim is honored with the Indian Mountaineering Foundation Gold medal for her significant contributions to mountaineering. Rai is the first Sikkimese awardee. Her consistent participation in high-altitude expeditions and efforts in promoting the sport have been recognized.
In a groundbreaking achievement, Shanti Rai from Sikkim has been awarded the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) Gold medal for her exemplary contributions to mountaineering.
The honor was bestowed upon Rai during the Annual General Body Meeting of the IMF on November 23, marking her as the first Sikkimese to receive this prestigious award.
Rai's selection celebrated her regular participation in mountaineering missions, notably successful climbs to peaks exceeding 8000 meters, and her dedication to nurturing the adventurer spirit, aiming to inspire future generations in India.
