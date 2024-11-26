Left Menu

Drake Takes Legal Swing at Universal and Spotify Over Rival Track

Drake's company, Frozen Moments LLC, has initiated legal proceedings against Universal Music Group and Spotify, accusing them of manipulating streams to promote Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us,' amid their ongoing feud. The dispute highlights the significant tension and business implications between these hip-hop superstars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a dramatic escalation of a long-standing feud, Drake has filed a legal petition against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify. The hip-hop icon alleges the companies collaborated to artificially inflate the popularity of Kendrick Lamar's track “Not Like Us,” a move purportedly aimed at undermining Drake's career.

Filed under Frozen Moments LLC in a New York court, the petition requests the preservation of evidence pertinent to a prospective lawsuit against UMG and Spotify. It accuses UMG of orchestrating a campaign using bots and financial incentives to drive the track's virality and manipulating its licensing deals with Spotify.

UMG has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them 'offensive and untrue.' The company defends its ethical standards, insisting that their promotions reflect genuine consumer choice, while Spotify has yet to comment directly on the petition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

