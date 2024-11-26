Left Menu

Alesayi Holding's 'Abraj Omar': A New Era in Luxury Hospitality

Alesayi Holding launches the 'Abraj Omar Hotel & Residences by MGallery' in Makkah, blending spirituality with luxury. Near the Holy Kaaba, it offers 200 residential units and 280 hotel rooms. This project aligns with Vision 2030, creating 10,000 construction jobs and 5,000 operational roles, boasting SAR 3.8 billion returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:35 IST
Alesayi Holding, Saudi Arabia, unveils its ambitious Abraj Omar Hotel & Residences by MGallery at Cityscape 2024 in Riyadh. Positioned close to the Holy Kaaba, it modernizes luxury hospitality, offering a unique blend of spirituality and elegance.

The development features 200 opulent residential units and 280 hotel rooms, all within a 60,000 square meter footprint, just 300 meters from the Holy Mosque. Designed for 2,000 guests, it reflects the cultural heritage of Makkah, in tune with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Alesayi Holding's CEO, Eng. Hani Habashy, emphasizes the project's role in providing a spiritual and luxurious experience.

Anticipating creating 10,000 jobs during construction and an additional 5,000 once operational, the project highlights a significant economic boost. A distinguished design led by global teams and managed by Accor, 'Abraj Omar' anticipates SAR 3.8 billion returns on its SAR 2 billion investment, with completion targeted for 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

