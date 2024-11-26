Mohammed Rafi: Celebrating a Centenary of Melodious Legacy

Legendary icon Mohammed Rafi, whose songs spanned from vibrant tunes to poignant melodies, is revered as one of the most significant singers of the Indian subcontinent. His ability to adapt his voice uniquely to every actor's persona showcased an unparalleled skill set, demonstrated in over a thousand Hindi films and various Indian languages.

In a heartfelt conversation with ANI, son Shahid Rafi reflected on his father's dual legacy as both a beloved family man and an unforgettable artist. Shahid shared cherished memories, highlighting Mohammed Rafi's grounded nature, dedication to family, and remarkable popularity extends decades after his passing in 1980.

The 55th International Film Festival of India pays homage to timeless cinema greats, including Rafi, with a special tribute program marking his centenary. Despite the passage of 45 years, Mohammed Rafi's music continues to capture global audiences, underscoring his timeless influence in the world of music.

