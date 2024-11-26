Left Menu

Rod Stewart Set to Rock Glastonbury's Legends Slot in 2025

Rod Stewart is confirmed to perform the legends slot at Glastonbury 2025, marking his return to the festival's Pyramid stage for the first time since 2002. The renowned singer, who continues to tour despite ceasing large-scale world tours, promises an exciting performance for festival-goers.

Updated: 26-11-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:18 IST
Veteran rock legend Rod Stewart is set to make a triumphant return to the Glastonbury Festival, headlining the coveted legends slot in 2025. This marks Stewart's first performance on the festival's iconic Pyramid stage since 2002, as fans eagerly anticipate his Sunday afternoon show at Worthy Farm.

Stewart, whose illustrious career includes hits like 'Maggie May' and 'Sailing,' expressed excitement about the opportunity. He follows in the footsteps of past legends such as Lionel Richie and Diana Ross. With a series of European and North American dates ahead, Stewart emphasizes his passion for performing despite scaling back large tours.

Despite turning 79, Stewart remains vibrant both in spirit and health, as demonstrated by his recent album 'Swing Fever,' which topped the UK charts. The Glastonbury Festival, initiated by dairy farmer Michael Eavis in 1970, continues to draw the biggest names in music for a five-day extravaganza. The 2025 edition will run from June 25 to 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

