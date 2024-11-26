BEML and MDL Unite for Marine Tech Innovation

BEML Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding to spearhead research and development in marine technologies. The partnership aligns with India's goal of technological self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, officials announced on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed at BEML's Delhi office, attended by prominent figures including BEML CMD Shantanu Roy and MDL Director Sanjeev Singhal. The collaboration aims to merge BEML's engineering prowess with MDL's shipbuilding expertise, seeking to revolutionize the defence and maritime sectors.

Under this pact, the firms aim to reduce import dependency in critical defence technologies by advancing indigenous tech solutions. MDL will utilize BEML's production abilities to drive local manufacturing and innovation. This partnership will significantly contribute to enhancing India's maritime capabilities and aligns with the nation's self-reliance objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)