BEML and MDL Unite for Marine Tech Innovation
BEML Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd have signed an MoU to collaborate on marine technologies. The partnership aligns with India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aiming to advance indigenous tech in the defence sector. It focuses on reducing dependency on imports and fostering innovation and self-reliance.
- Country:
- India
BEML Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding to spearhead research and development in marine technologies. The partnership aligns with India's goal of technological self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, officials announced on Tuesday.
The MoU was signed at BEML's Delhi office, attended by prominent figures including BEML CMD Shantanu Roy and MDL Director Sanjeev Singhal. The collaboration aims to merge BEML's engineering prowess with MDL's shipbuilding expertise, seeking to revolutionize the defence and maritime sectors.
Under this pact, the firms aim to reduce import dependency in critical defence technologies by advancing indigenous tech solutions. MDL will utilize BEML's production abilities to drive local manufacturing and innovation. This partnership will significantly contribute to enhancing India's maritime capabilities and aligns with the nation's self-reliance objectives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prixcart's Solar Surge: A Journey of Innovation and Expansion
Maruti Suzuki Eyes Indian Market: Unleashes New Strategies and Innovations
India's Rising Role in the US Apparel Market: Stability and Innovation
Canon Hosts Second Executive Circle in Cyprus, Celebrating Innovation for Sustainable Growth
MAHE's 32nd Convocation Celebrates Academic Excellence and Innovation