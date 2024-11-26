Faith and Curiosity: VC Yogesh Singh Lauds Thought-Provoking Literature

At a book launch hosted by Delhi University, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh praised the 'argumentative and curious' spirit of today's youth, suggesting that while inquiry is vital, maintaining faith is also important.

The event featured RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who commended the author Mukul Kanitkar. Singh termed the book 'Banayen Jivan Pranvan' as thought-provoking, urging readers to approach it with an open mind and faith.

Singh expressed his reflections upon reading the book, noting a newfound appreciation for open windows at home and drawing parallels with positive resolutions like Prime Minister Modi's vision for India's future.

