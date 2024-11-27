Shahana Goswami's Global Cinematic Journey

Actor Shahana Goswami is excited about the global attention her film 'Santosh' is receiving, as it represents the UK in the Oscars 2025. This film, directed by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri, marks Goswami's involvement in a project that could redefine the landscape of independent cinema.

'Santosh' examines the story of a newly widowed housewife, portrayed by Goswami, who inherits her late husband's job as a police constable. The narrative intensifies as she becomes involved in a young girl's murder investigation, challenging viewers to self-reflect on societal roles.

Besides 'Santosh', Goswami is excited for the premiering of 'Despatch', and upcoming projects like 'Four Years Later', an Australian-Indian drama series. She has also appreciated the chance to work alongside industry veterans like Manoj Bajpayee and director Kanu Behl.

