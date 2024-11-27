Royal Tensions: Mewar Family's Standoff at Udaipur City Palace

The Mewar royal family is embroiled in a tense standoff over access to the Udaipur City Palace for the 'dhuni' ceremony, a traditional ritual following a coronation. Prince Vishvaraj Singh Mewar was barred from the palace after his uncle, Arvind Singh Mewar, issued notices restricting entry.

Vishvaraj Singh, a BJP MLA, proceeded to the Eklingnathji temple to conclude his father's mourning rituals. The mourning period began with Mahendra Singh Mewar's death on November 10. Authorities imposed prohibitory orders in and around the palace to maintain order amidst rising tensions.

Despite being denied entry, Vishvaraj Singh's determination remains strong. The royal family's internal dispute has sparked protests, prompting police intervention. Negotiations continue to allow Vishvaraj access for the 'dhuni' ceremony while the community watches closely.

