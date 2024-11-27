Trekking Halted in Kangra: New Safety Directives Issued
Trekking activities in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district above 3,000 metres have been banned for safety reasons due to harsh terrain and winter snowfall. Prior permission is required for lower-altitude treks. The directive also restricts paragliding and warns of strict penalties for violations.
Trekking activities above 3,000 metres in the Dhauladhar range of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district have been temporarily banned to ensure public safety. This announcement was made on Wednesday by Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa.
The region poses significant risks due to its challenging topography and impending winter snowfall, necessitating caution. Consequently, trekkers must obtain prior permission from the Superintendent of Police, Kangra, for trails at lower altitudes, such as Kareri, Triund, and Adi Himani Chamunda.
The directive, which also prohibits paragliding near the Dhauladhar range, specifies that additional personnel will monitor weather conditions before granting trekking permissions. Violations of these rules could result in stringent actions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
