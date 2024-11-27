Left Menu

Trekking Halted in Kangra: New Safety Directives Issued

Trekking activities in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district above 3,000 metres have been banned for safety reasons due to harsh terrain and winter snowfall. Prior permission is required for lower-altitude treks. The directive also restricts paragliding and warns of strict penalties for violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:24 IST
Trekking Halted in Kangra: New Safety Directives Issued
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trekking activities above 3,000 metres in the Dhauladhar range of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district have been temporarily banned to ensure public safety. This announcement was made on Wednesday by Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa.

The region poses significant risks due to its challenging topography and impending winter snowfall, necessitating caution. Consequently, trekkers must obtain prior permission from the Superintendent of Police, Kangra, for trails at lower altitudes, such as Kareri, Triund, and Adi Himani Chamunda.

The directive, which also prohibits paragliding near the Dhauladhar range, specifies that additional personnel will monitor weather conditions before granting trekking permissions. Violations of these rules could result in stringent actions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024