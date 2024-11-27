Vatican Delegation Highlights India's Role in Church's Future

A senior Vatican representative has highlighted the crucial role India and Asia play in the future of both the world and the Church. During his visit to Goa, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra led a delegation to discuss interfaith dialogue and cooperation.

The delegation, which included two cardinal-designates, joined the decennial exposition of St Francis Xavier's relics in Old Goa. Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai received the group, which underscored the harmonious collaboration between the government and the Church in organizing the event.

Archbishop Parra conveyed Pope Francis's blessings, emphasizing India's place in the Pope's heart and stressing the importance of communication among communities to foster unity. The governor lauded Christian schools for their significant impact on local education.

(With inputs from agencies.)