Vatican Delegation Highlights India's Role in Church's Future
A Vatican delegation, led by Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, visited Goa to emphasize India's key role in the global future of the Catholic Church. The delegation participated in the St Francis Xavier relics exposition and highlighted the importance of dialogue between the church and government.
- Country:
- India
A senior Vatican representative has highlighted the crucial role India and Asia play in the future of both the world and the Church. During his visit to Goa, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra led a delegation to discuss interfaith dialogue and cooperation.
The delegation, which included two cardinal-designates, joined the decennial exposition of St Francis Xavier's relics in Old Goa. Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai received the group, which underscored the harmonious collaboration between the government and the Church in organizing the event.
Archbishop Parra conveyed Pope Francis's blessings, emphasizing India's place in the Pope's heart and stressing the importance of communication among communities to foster unity. The governor lauded Christian schools for their significant impact on local education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vatican
- India
- church
- Goa
- Archbishop
- dialogue
- relics
- Pope Francis
- education
- St Francis Xavier
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Highlights India’s Adaptive Defence Strategy at Inaugural Delhi Defence Dialogue
Archbishop Justin Welby Resigns Over Church Abuse Scandals
Archbishop of Canterbury Resigns Amid Abuse Investigation Scandal
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby Resigns Amid Abuse Scandal
Strengthening Financial Ties: India and Russia's Strategic Dialogue