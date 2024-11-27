Left Menu

Historic Timing Shift: Change of Guard at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan will transition to its winter schedule, beginning from this Saturday. This ceremonial event marks the handover of duties by the President's Bodyguard, the oldest regiment of the Indian Army, known for its skilled personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:33 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The ceremonial change of guard at Rashtrapati Bhavan is set to adopt its winter schedule starting this Saturday, as per an official statement. This timeless military tradition signifies the weekly handover of responsibilities to a new cadre of the President's Bodyguards.

Commencing from November 30, the ceremony will now occur between 9 am and 10 am, according to the President's office. The event not only showcases the precision and discipline of the President's Bodyguard, the most senior regiment in the Indian Army, but also serves as a reminder of the legacy of duties performed since 1773.

Regarded for their exceptional skills, the President's Bodyguards are trained horsemen, proficient tank operators, and adept paratroopers, embodying the pride of the Indian military ceremonial order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

