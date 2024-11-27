Historic Timing Shift: Change of Guard at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The ceremonial change of guard at Rashtrapati Bhavan is set to adopt its winter schedule starting this Saturday, as per an official statement. This timeless military tradition signifies the weekly handover of responsibilities to a new cadre of the President's Bodyguards.

Commencing from November 30, the ceremony will now occur between 9 am and 10 am, according to the President's office. The event not only showcases the precision and discipline of the President's Bodyguard, the most senior regiment in the Indian Army, but also serves as a reminder of the legacy of duties performed since 1773.

Regarded for their exceptional skills, the President's Bodyguards are trained horsemen, proficient tank operators, and adept paratroopers, embodying the pride of the Indian military ceremonial order.

(With inputs from agencies.)