Tragic Cave-in at Lothal: IIT Researcher's Death

A tragic incident occurred at the Lothal archaeological site in Gujarat, where an IIT Delhi researcher, Surabhi Verma, died. She was part of a team studying the Harappan port town. Three other researchers were injured in the cave-in but are now stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate event unfolded at the historical site of Lothal in Gujarat, claiming the life of IIT Delhi PhD scholar Surabhi Verma. She and her team were conducting soil research when the incident occurred.

The team, comprising two researchers from IIT Delhi and two from IIT Gandhinagar, faced a catastrophic collapse within a 10-foot-deep pit used for collecting soil samples for their study. The collapse left Surabhi dead while three others suffered injuries.

Police reported that emergency services responded promptly, rescuing the injured researchers who were taken to a local hospital, where their condition is said to be stable. The incident highlights potential safety hazards in archaeological research undertakings.

