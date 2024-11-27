Left Menu

Bihar Pavilion Shines at India International Trade Fair 2024

The Bihar Pavilion received the 'Gold' award at the 43rd India International Trade Fair for its exceptional design and sustainable presentation. The pavilion highlighted Bihar's cultural vibrancy and economic progress, featuring traditional arts and modern innovations with a focus on sustainability and inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Pavilion has been awarded the prestigious 'Gold' accolade at the 43rd India International Trade Fair, recognized for its exceptional design, thematic presentation, and commitment to sustainability.

During the ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's Amphitheatre, state officials emphasized Bihar's progressive narrative under the theme 'Viksit Bihar under Viksit Bharat @ 2047'.

The pavilion, marked by its iconic Sabhyata Dwar entrance, seamlessly showcased traditional arts, innovative industrial practices, and visionary development, underscoring the state's dedication to bridging history with modernity.

