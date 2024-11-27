Centre Boosts Rishikesh Tourism with Rs 100 Crore Grant

The Centre has sanctioned a significant Rs 100 crore package aimed at bolstering tourism infrastructure in Rishikesh, a prominent pilgrimage town in Uttarakhand. The first instalment of Rs 66 crore has already been released to kickstart various development projects in the region.

The financial assistance falls under the Union finance ministry's Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2024-25. The initiative is designed to enhance tourism-friendly facilities and infrastructure, aiming to attract more visitors to Rishikesh, known for its spiritual significance and adventure activities.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has been actively seeking this funding, expressed his gratitude after securing the financial package. The remaining Rs 34 crore will become available once 75% of the first phase's funds have been utilized.

