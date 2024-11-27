Left Menu

Embracing Indian Culture: A Path to Global Progress

India is dedicated to promoting a sustainable, peaceful, and progressive world for future generations, prioritizing the propagation of its all-embracing culture. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir honored Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj for his contributions to Sanskrit and Indian civilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized India's commitment to fostering a sustainable, peaceful, and progressive future. He highlighted the importance of promoting Indian culture, which prioritizes inclusive values and global unity.

Sinha presented the prestigious Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Award, 2024, to Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj at an event held by the Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj's contributions to Sanskrit and Indian civilization's ideals. He urged individuals, especially scientists and spiritualists, to lead India's path to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

