Reviving Sanskrit Pride: A Call to Modernize Ancient Knowledge

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the importance of revitalizing Sanskrit as a vital element of India's cultural and scientific heritage during a speech at the convocation ceremony of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University (JRRSU).

He urged students to become ambassadors of 'Sanskrit pride' by linking the language to innovation and the digital age, highlighting its relevance beyond traditional use as it provides ideological clarity. Birla noted that India's global respect is growing due to its contributions in yoga, ayurveda, and philosophy.

He praised JRRSU for its initiatives like teaching yoga with a technical focus, digitizing manuscripts, and offering online courses. The convocation was attended by Governor Haribhau Bagde and Education Minister Madan Dilawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)