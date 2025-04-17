Left Menu

Reviving Sanskrit Pride: A Call to Modernize Ancient Knowledge

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged students at the JRRSU convocation to advance Sanskrit as a language of scientific and ideological clarity. He emphasized the need to integrate Sanskrit with innovation and technology, while appreciating the university's efforts in digitizing and modernizing Sanskrit education.

Updated: 17-04-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the importance of revitalizing Sanskrit as a vital element of India's cultural and scientific heritage during a speech at the convocation ceremony of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University (JRRSU).

He urged students to become ambassadors of 'Sanskrit pride' by linking the language to innovation and the digital age, highlighting its relevance beyond traditional use as it provides ideological clarity. Birla noted that India's global respect is growing due to its contributions in yoga, ayurveda, and philosophy.

He praised JRRSU for its initiatives like teaching yoga with a technical focus, digitizing manuscripts, and offering online courses. The convocation was attended by Governor Haribhau Bagde and Education Minister Madan Dilawar.

