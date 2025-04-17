Reviving Sanskrit Pride: A Call to Modernize Ancient Knowledge
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged students at the JRRSU convocation to advance Sanskrit as a language of scientific and ideological clarity. He emphasized the need to integrate Sanskrit with innovation and technology, while appreciating the university's efforts in digitizing and modernizing Sanskrit education.
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the importance of revitalizing Sanskrit as a vital element of India's cultural and scientific heritage during a speech at the convocation ceremony of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University (JRRSU).
He urged students to become ambassadors of 'Sanskrit pride' by linking the language to innovation and the digital age, highlighting its relevance beyond traditional use as it provides ideological clarity. Birla noted that India's global respect is growing due to its contributions in yoga, ayurveda, and philosophy.
He praised JRRSU for its initiatives like teaching yoga with a technical focus, digitizing manuscripts, and offering online courses. The convocation was attended by Governor Haribhau Bagde and Education Minister Madan Dilawar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sanskrit
- Om Birla
- ancient knowledge
- India
- culture
- education
- technology
- innovation
- JRRSU
- digital age
ALSO READ
Game-Changer: Premier League to Launch Semi-Automated Offside Technology
Voter ID Law and Education Chief Elections Divide Wisconsin
AI in the classroom? New study warns it’s hollowing out education
Namibia Advances Digital Literacy: UNESCO & NIED Collaborate to Enhance MIL Education
Haryana's Blue Revolution: Synergy and Innovation in Agriculture