Manoj Tiwari Champions Sanskrit Revival: A Cultural Renaissance in Delhi

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has lauded the impact of Sanskrit on his life and called for Delhi residents to embrace a new campaign aimed at reviving the language. The Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivir Abhiyan, with 1,008 camps, seeks to promote spoken Sanskrit and impart cultural values across Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:20 IST
Launch event of the Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivir Abhiyan, organised by Sanskrit Bharati in collaboration with the Delhi branch of the Sanskrit Academy. (Photo/Facebook, Sanskrit Academy Delhi). Image Credit: ANI
In a strong endorsement of Sanskrit's significance, BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari shared how the ancient language has profoundly influenced his life. During the launch of the Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivir Abhiyan, organized by Sanskrit Bharati and the Delhi Sanskrit Academy, Tiwari invited Delhiites to immerse themselves in this heritage project.

The initiative, scheduled from April 23 to May 3, 2025, will feature 1,008 camps across the city, aiming to re-establish Sanskrit as a spoken language. Venues include universities, colleges, residential areas, and religious centers, accommodating participants of varying ages and backgrounds with 20 hours of training over ten days.

Lauded as a 'cultural renaissance,' the campaign goes beyond language, aiming to instill traditional Indian ethics and values. The event culminates with a gala at Delhi University on May 4, 2025, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest, marking a unique cultural celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

