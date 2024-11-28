Monkeying Around with Fame: The Robbie Williams Story
Robbie Williams' life inspires 'Better Man,' a musical movie featuring a CGI monkey portrayal. The semi-autobiographical film explores Williams' rise to fame, battles with substance abuse, and personal relationships, offering a unique narrative of his journey. Directed by Michael Gracey, it premieres globally on December 25.
British pop icon Robbie Williams takes center stage in 'Better Man,' a unique musical movie where he's represented as a CGI monkey. The film chronicles his life from childhood through global fame, depicting highs and lows, including struggles with addiction and fame.
At the premiere in London, the 'Angels' singer expressed hopes that the film serves as a healing process. Drawing from candid conversations in his studio, director Michael Gracey's unusual cinematic approach seeks to evoke empathy and connect with audiences empathetically through novel means.
Williams, who performed and lent his voice to the film, teased the release of new music tied to the movie's success. 'Better Man' begins its international release on December 25, promising viewers more than just a melodious recount of his life.
