Hettich India: Certified as a Great Place to Work

Hettich India, a leading furniture fittings brand, has been certified as a Great Place to Work. Achieving an impressive 95% employee participation, the company emphasizes a harmonious work culture that prioritizes growth and well-being. Under strong leadership, Hettich India continues to innovate and support its workforce sustainably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:31 IST
  • India

Hettich India, renowned for its innovative furniture fittings solutions, has been certified as a Great Place to Work, highlighting its dedication to cultivating a thriving work environment for its employees.

The certification is significant, considering a remarkable 95% employee participation, which signifies a collective effort to maintain a workplace that balances professional development with personal well-being. According to Amit Prasad, Chief Human Resources Officer at Hettich India, this certification reflects the company's commitment to building a high-performance ecosystem based on trust and collaboration.

Over the past two years, Hettich India has embraced a transformative cultural journey, with initiatives like "My Daughter, My Pride" and leadership development programs like the Akademie, demonstrating its investment in employee success. Managing Director Andre Eckholt's steadfast support has played a crucial role in achieving this recognition. Hettich India, a 136-year-old German brand with substantial global operations, continues to lead in the Indian furniture fittings and hardware sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

