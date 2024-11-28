Celebrating 150 Years of Piaget's Craftsmanship in Abu Dhabi

Piaget, the historic Swiss Watch and Jewellery Maison, has commemorated its 150th anniversary in a grand event hosted in Abu Dhabi. This milestone event, overseen in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), highlighted the inaugural 'Essence of Extraleganza' collection featuring exquisite High Jewellery and Watches.

The event, set against the backdrop of the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, was graced by luminaries such as famed Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari. The celebration captured Piaget's 150-year legacy of bold, joyful craftsmanship while reflecting Abu Dhabi's status as a luxury destination.

Remarks from notable figures such as Benjamin Comar, CEO of Piaget, and representatives from ADIO underscored the partnership's aim to enhance Abu Dhabi's cultural dynamism and economic presence. The gathering embodied the Maison's enduring commitment to creativity, heritage, and excellence.

