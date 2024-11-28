Left Menu

Celebrating 150 Years of Piaget's Craftsmanship in Abu Dhabi

Piaget, the Swiss Watch and Jewellery Maison, marks its 150th anniversary with a grand event in Abu Dhabi. The celebration, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, showcases Piaget's 'Essence of Extraleganza' collection, blending historical artistry with modern flair. Renowned guests, including Aditi Rao Hydari, graced the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:03 IST
Celebrating 150 Years of Piaget's Craftsmanship in Abu Dhabi
  • Country:
  • India

Piaget, the historic Swiss Watch and Jewellery Maison, has commemorated its 150th anniversary in a grand event hosted in Abu Dhabi. This milestone event, overseen in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), highlighted the inaugural 'Essence of Extraleganza' collection featuring exquisite High Jewellery and Watches.

The event, set against the backdrop of the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, was graced by luminaries such as famed Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari. The celebration captured Piaget's 150-year legacy of bold, joyful craftsmanship while reflecting Abu Dhabi's status as a luxury destination.

Remarks from notable figures such as Benjamin Comar, CEO of Piaget, and representatives from ADIO underscored the partnership's aim to enhance Abu Dhabi's cultural dynamism and economic presence. The gathering embodied the Maison's enduring commitment to creativity, heritage, and excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024