Annu Kapoor Mourns Loss of Close Friend Alok Sehgal

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has been left heartbroken following the sudden death of his close friend, Alok Sehgal. On Thursday, Kapoor took to Instagram to share an emotional video expressing the profound grief and inability to be present at Sehgal's final rites due to professional commitments.

In the video, Kapoor, visibly in tears, said, "I am shattered, my heart is filled with grief. This tragic event on Thursday, November 28, has left me devastated. My dear friend Alok Sehgal, whom I fondly called Raju Ji, is no more. Unfortunately, I can't attend his antim darshan as I am in Hyderabad for a performance." He also added a poignant caption expressing his condolences to Sehgal's family.

Kapoor, who recently appeared in the film 'The Signature' alongside stars like Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhry, is renowned for his roles in classics like 'Mandi', 'Mr. India', and 'Tezaab'. Beyond acting, he has directed plays and hosted shows like 'Suhaana Safar With Annu Kapoor' and the popular singing show 'Antakshari'.

(With inputs from agencies.)