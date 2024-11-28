Left Menu

Annu Kapoor Mourns Loss of Close Friend Alok Sehgal

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of his close friend Alok Sehgal. In an emotional Instagram video, he lamented his inability to attend Sehgal's last rites due to work commitments in Hyderabad, sharing his heartfelt condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:07 IST
Annu Kapoor (Photo/instagram/@dr.annukapoor). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has been left heartbroken following the sudden death of his close friend, Alok Sehgal. On Thursday, Kapoor took to Instagram to share an emotional video expressing the profound grief and inability to be present at Sehgal's final rites due to professional commitments.

In the video, Kapoor, visibly in tears, said, "I am shattered, my heart is filled with grief. This tragic event on Thursday, November 28, has left me devastated. My dear friend Alok Sehgal, whom I fondly called Raju Ji, is no more. Unfortunately, I can't attend his antim darshan as I am in Hyderabad for a performance." He also added a poignant caption expressing his condolences to Sehgal's family.

Kapoor, who recently appeared in the film 'The Signature' alongside stars like Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhry, is renowned for his roles in classics like 'Mandi', 'Mr. India', and 'Tezaab'. Beyond acting, he has directed plays and hosted shows like 'Suhaana Safar With Annu Kapoor' and the popular singing show 'Antakshari'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

