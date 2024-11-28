Left Menu

Plastic-Free Mahakumbh 2025: A Green Spiritual Gathering

Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj aims for a spiritual, eco-friendly event with a strict ban on plastic. Initiatives include eco-alternatives, awareness campaigns, and active participation of schools and volunteers to ensure cleanliness and foster a sustainable environment for all attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:14 IST
Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is set to be not just a spiritual festival but an exemplar of environmental sustainability, as officials announce plans to make it a plastic-free event.

The ambitious project involves banning plastic, promoting eco-friendly alternatives, and establishing dedicated outlets for vendors selling 'dona-patta,' plates made of leaves.

Initiatives include training Ganga Sevadoots and school campaigns to foster awareness, coupled with strict adherence to guidelines for vendors and institutions, ensuring a pollution-free experience for all devotees.

