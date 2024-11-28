Growing Concerns: India's Call to Protect Hindu Temples in Bangladesh

In a series of damaging incidents against Hindu temples and deities in Bangladesh, India has voiced its concerns in Parliament. Reports of desecration have mounted over the past few months, prompting the government to address these matters at a diplomatic level.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh highlighted several cases of attacks and theft, including the recent incident at a Puja mandap in Dhaka and the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple burglary. Singh reiterated the responsibility of Bangladesh in safeguarding its minorities.

The arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has further intensified India's appeals for the protection and security of minority groups, urging Bangladesh to ensure justice and safety for all its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)