Left Menu

Growing Concerns: India's Call to Protect Hindu Temples in Bangladesh

India has raised concerns over the increasing incidents of desecration and damage to Hindu temples and deities in Bangladesh. The Indian government has urged Bangladesh to ensure the safety of minorities and their places of worship. The arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has also been noted with deep concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:24 IST
Growing Concerns: India's Call to Protect Hindu Temples in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of damaging incidents against Hindu temples and deities in Bangladesh, India has voiced its concerns in Parliament. Reports of desecration have mounted over the past few months, prompting the government to address these matters at a diplomatic level.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh highlighted several cases of attacks and theft, including the recent incident at a Puja mandap in Dhaka and the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple burglary. Singh reiterated the responsibility of Bangladesh in safeguarding its minorities.

The arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has further intensified India's appeals for the protection and security of minority groups, urging Bangladesh to ensure justice and safety for all its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024