Singer Revolutionizes Indian Sewing Market with Global Giants

On Thursday, Singer, the world-renowned sewing machine manufacturer, announced the introduction of two premium global products, PFAFF and Husqvarna Viking, into the burgeoning Indian market.

The Indian sewing machine industry is estimated to be worth between Rs 3,000 and 3,500 crore, and Singer aims to make a significant impact with these advanced, tech-enhanced offerings, according to Rakesh Khanna, Singer India's Vice-Chairman and Managing Director.

The brands, under the umbrella of SVP Worldwide, account for a third of global sewing machine sales annually and promise to transform sewing into a popular creative hobby in India.

