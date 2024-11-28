Left Menu

Singer Revolutionizes Indian Sewing Market with Global Giants

Singer, a leader in sewing machines, introduces PFAFF and Husqvarna Viking to India's market, valued at Rs 3,000-3,500 crore. These brands aim to expand existing categories and promote sewing as a creative hobby. With advanced technology, Singer plans to redefine the sewing retail experience across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:43 IST
Singer Revolutionizes Indian Sewing Market with Global Giants
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Singer, the world-renowned sewing machine manufacturer, announced the introduction of two premium global products, PFAFF and Husqvarna Viking, into the burgeoning Indian market.

The Indian sewing machine industry is estimated to be worth between Rs 3,000 and 3,500 crore, and Singer aims to make a significant impact with these advanced, tech-enhanced offerings, according to Rakesh Khanna, Singer India's Vice-Chairman and Managing Director.

The brands, under the umbrella of SVP Worldwide, account for a third of global sewing machine sales annually and promise to transform sewing into a popular creative hobby in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024