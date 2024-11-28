Soaring High: Aero India Takes Flight
The upcoming Aero India show, a top aerospace and defense event, will be held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru from February 10-14. The event will feature global vendors and thrilling aerobatic displays by the Indian Air Force, captivating spectators.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The highly anticipated Aero India air show is set to return to the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru from February 10-14, as confirmed by officials on Thursday.
This flagship event is recognized as India's premier aerospace and defense exhibition. It attracts global aero vendors keen to display their innovations and capabilities.
Attendees can expect to be captivated by breathtaking aerobatic displays performed by the Indian Air Force, making it an unmissable spectacle for enthusiasts and industry experts alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CM Bhupendra Patel Revamps Land Revenue Rules and Unveils Philatelic Exhibition
Sacred Relics of St Francis Xavier Exhibition: A Decade-Old Tradition in Goa
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Revamped Lake and Stamp Exhibition
Malaga Hosts 'Treasures of the Wise Men' Exhibition to Celebrate Tolerance
Rajnath Singh's Vision for an Efficient Indian Air Force