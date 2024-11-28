Soaring High: Aero India Takes Flight

The highly anticipated Aero India air show is set to return to the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru from February 10-14, as confirmed by officials on Thursday.

This flagship event is recognized as India's premier aerospace and defense exhibition. It attracts global aero vendors keen to display their innovations and capabilities.

Attendees can expect to be captivated by breathtaking aerobatic displays performed by the Indian Air Force, making it an unmissable spectacle for enthusiasts and industry experts alike.

