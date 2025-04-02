Unveiling Britain's Spy Secrets: MI5's Fascinating Exhibition
Britain's MI5 reveals its history of espionage with an exhibition at The National Archives. 'MI5: Official Secrets' showcases equipment and methods spanning 115 years, including a 110-year-old lemon and details of the infamous 'Cambridge Five.' The event promotes transparency in intelligence work.
Britain's domestic intelligence agency, MI5, has unveiled a fascinating exhibition titled 'MI5: Official Secrets.' This collaboration with The National Archives reveals previously classified espionage techniques and items used across its 115-year history.
The exhibition includes intriguing artifacts such as a 110-year-old lemon used to write secret messages during World War One, alongside surveillance files on the infamous 'Cambridge Five,' a notorious group of double agents from the mid-20th century.
Ken McCallum, director general of MI5, emphasized the agency's desire for transparency, contextualizing real spy work beyond fictional portrayals and highlighting the extraordinary achievements of ordinary individuals in the field.
