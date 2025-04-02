Unveiling Britain's Spy Secrets: MI5's Fascinating Exhibition

Britain's domestic intelligence agency, MI5, has unveiled a fascinating exhibition titled 'MI5: Official Secrets.' This collaboration with The National Archives reveals previously classified espionage techniques and items used across its 115-year history.

The exhibition includes intriguing artifacts such as a 110-year-old lemon used to write secret messages during World War One, alongside surveillance files on the infamous 'Cambridge Five,' a notorious group of double agents from the mid-20th century.

Ken McCallum, director general of MI5, emphasized the agency's desire for transparency, contextualizing real spy work beyond fictional portrayals and highlighting the extraordinary achievements of ordinary individuals in the field.

