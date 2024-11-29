Left Menu

Notre-Dame: A Gleaming Revival After the Flames

Notre-Dame cathedral, famously damaged by a fire in 2019, will reopen on Dec. 7. President Macron will oversee the grand ceremony, marking the culmination of a significant restoration funded by global donors. The cathedral, cleaned and renewed, promises to welcome millions of visitors every year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-11-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:33 IST
Notre-Dame: A Gleaming Revival After the Flames
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Paris' Notre-Dame cathedral on Friday, overseeing renovation works before its anticipated reopening on December 7th. This marks the first time the beloved Gothic monument will welcome visitors since a catastrophic fire in 2019 razed its roof and spire.

Dating back to the 12th century, Notre-Dame has captivated countless visitors with its architectural grandeur immortalized in literature and film. The cathedral's storied history adds gravitas to its impending reopening, led by Macron and celebrated with a service by Paris' Archbishop Laurent Ulrich.

In the aftermath of the devastating blaze, funds exceeding 840 million euros were raised for restoration efforts. This influx of support has facilitated meticulous reconstruction, ensuring the cathedral shines even more brilliantly for the 14 to 15 million visitors expected annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024