Notre-Dame: A Gleaming Revival After the Flames
Notre-Dame cathedral, famously damaged by a fire in 2019, will reopen on Dec. 7. President Macron will oversee the grand ceremony, marking the culmination of a significant restoration funded by global donors. The cathedral, cleaned and renewed, promises to welcome millions of visitors every year.
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Paris' Notre-Dame cathedral on Friday, overseeing renovation works before its anticipated reopening on December 7th. This marks the first time the beloved Gothic monument will welcome visitors since a catastrophic fire in 2019 razed its roof and spire.
Dating back to the 12th century, Notre-Dame has captivated countless visitors with its architectural grandeur immortalized in literature and film. The cathedral's storied history adds gravitas to its impending reopening, led by Macron and celebrated with a service by Paris' Archbishop Laurent Ulrich.
In the aftermath of the devastating blaze, funds exceeding 840 million euros were raised for restoration efforts. This influx of support has facilitated meticulous reconstruction, ensuring the cathedral shines even more brilliantly for the 14 to 15 million visitors expected annually.
(With inputs from agencies.)
