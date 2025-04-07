Left Menu

Blaze Breakout: Fire Strikes Twice in Srinagar

A fire erupted in the estate department's hut in Srinagar, prompting fire tenders to respond swiftly. Just weeks after a similar incident at Azad Hotel, which began in the boiler area, the fire department successfully contained the blaze. Another recent fire occurred in Udhampur's stubble stack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:45 IST
Blaze Breakout: Fire Strikes Twice in Srinagar
Fire breaks out in hut of estate department in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A blaze erupted at the estate department's hut in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, necessitating an immediate response from multiple fire tenders on-site to control the situation.

Details about the current incident are still pending, but it follows a recent fire that broke out on April 5 at Azad Hotel, also in Srinagar. Early-Morning flames alerted the fire department around 9 am, which promptly dispatched firefighters to the scene. According to Divisional Fire Officer Zorawar Singh, "We reached here and found the fire in the boiler area and nearby sheds." Fortunately, all hotel guests were evacuated without incident.

Another similar fire incident occurred on March 25 at Udhampur, where a stubble stack caught fire, prompting a rapid firefighting response that successfully controlled the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025