Blaze Breakout: Fire Strikes Twice in Srinagar

A blaze erupted at the estate department's hut in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, necessitating an immediate response from multiple fire tenders on-site to control the situation.

Details about the current incident are still pending, but it follows a recent fire that broke out on April 5 at Azad Hotel, also in Srinagar. Early-Morning flames alerted the fire department around 9 am, which promptly dispatched firefighters to the scene. According to Divisional Fire Officer Zorawar Singh, "We reached here and found the fire in the boiler area and nearby sheds." Fortunately, all hotel guests were evacuated without incident.

Another similar fire incident occurred on March 25 at Udhampur, where a stubble stack caught fire, prompting a rapid firefighting response that successfully controlled the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)