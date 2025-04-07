Left Menu

Myanmar Earthquake Aftermath: Struggles Amid Ceasefire Violations

Efforts in Myanmar to find survivors from the recent earthquake are diminishing, with relief and recovery efforts taking precedence. The earthquake's death toll has surpassed 3,500. Concurrently, ceasefire violations between military forces and opposition groups challenge relief initiatives, despite declared ceasefires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:25 IST
Myanmar Earthquake Aftermath: Struggles Amid Ceasefire Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Efforts to find survivors of the March 28 earthquake in Myanmar have dwindled as the focus shifts to relief operations. The death toll from the devastating 7.7 magnitude quake has surpassed 3,500, and continues to climb.

Amid recovery efforts, Myanmar faces accusations of ceasefire violations from both its military government and opposition groups. This tension complicates relief work as both sides blame each other for ongoing conflicts despite declared ceasefires.

The Three Brotherhood Alliance and National Unity Government declared temporary ceasefires following the disaster. However, reports of continued fighting and military airstrikes challenge these efforts, hindering assistance to those affected by the earthquake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025