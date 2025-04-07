Myanmar Earthquake Aftermath: Struggles Amid Ceasefire Violations

Efforts to find survivors of the March 28 earthquake in Myanmar have dwindled as the focus shifts to relief operations. The death toll from the devastating 7.7 magnitude quake has surpassed 3,500, and continues to climb.

Amid recovery efforts, Myanmar faces accusations of ceasefire violations from both its military government and opposition groups. This tension complicates relief work as both sides blame each other for ongoing conflicts despite declared ceasefires.

The Three Brotherhood Alliance and National Unity Government declared temporary ceasefires following the disaster. However, reports of continued fighting and military airstrikes challenge these efforts, hindering assistance to those affected by the earthquake.

