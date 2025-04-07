Ceasefire Stalemate: Putin Awaits Answers on Ukraine Truce
President Vladimir Putin supports a ceasefire in Ukraine, yet awaits key answers to a U.S.-proposed truce. The Kremlin claims Kyiv's nationalist units are a barrier, while Ukrainian President Zelenskiy finds Putin's conditions unrealistic. The conflict root causes involve NATO expansion and Russia-West tensions over Ukraine.
In a bid to halt the conflict in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin still advocates for a ceasefire. However, the Kremlin asserts that critical questions surrounding the truce proposal from the U.S. administration require clarification before any pause in fighting can commence.
United States President Donald Trump, expressing his desire for peace, has vocalized intentions to end the three-year conflict, highlighting risks of an escalation into a world war. While supporting the ceasefire proposal, Putin emphasized the necessity for conditions to be addressed, focusing on security and NATO's influence.
The Kremlin attributes the lack of progress to Kyiv's inability to control nationalist units, with Putin concerned about Ukraine regrouping during a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy finds Putin's conditions unfeasible, accusing him of perpetuating the war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
