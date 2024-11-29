Legacy of Birsa Munda's Lineage: A Tragic Loss

Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda, has died at the age of 45. Munda succumbed to cardiovascular failure following a road accident that resulted in severe head injuries.

Treated at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, his passing marks a significant loss for the tribal community in Jharkhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jharkhand's leaders Hemant Soren and Santosh Gangwar expressed their deep condolences to the grieving family.

Soren emphasized the state's commitment to supporting the family, acknowledging the efforts made to provide the best medical care. Munda's last rites are expected to take place in his ancestral village, Ulihatu.

(With inputs from agencies.)