Firefighters Spotlight: Passion Ignites in 'Agni'

Director Rahul Dholakia explores the overlooked bravery of firefighters in his new film 'Agni', starring Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu. Inspired by a visit to the 9/11 memorial, Dholakia emphasizes honoring these unsung heroes. The film showcases the intricate challenges and risks faced by firefighters daily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Dholakia, acclaimed for ''Parzania'' and ''Raees'', delves into the valiant world of firefighters with his upcoming film ''Agni''. The film, starring Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu, was inspired by the director's emotional visit to the 9/11 memorial, spotlighting the often-overlooked sacrifices of these brave individuals.

Billed as India's pioneering film on firefighters, ''Agni'' follows a fireman and policeman as they investigate unusual fire outbreaks in a city. Dholakia laments society's failure to recognize the relentless courage of firefighters, equating their valor with that of the armed forces.

Filming began in August 2022, with post-production focused on realistic VFX to capture the unpredictable nature of fire. Dholakia meticulously researched to authentically portray these everyday heroes, ensuring respect was at the film's core. ''Agni'' premieres on Prime Video December 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

