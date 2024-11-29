Left Menu

Hornbill Festival's 25th Edition Set to Strengthen Cultural Ties

The 25th Hornbill Festival in Nagaland begins December 1, featuring partners Wales, the US, Japan, and Peru. The event will highlight Nagaland's culture with global engagement and significant economic impacts. Environmental sustainability is emphasized, and security measures have been heightened for the 10-day festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:39 IST
As Nagaland prepares for the 25th edition of its renowned Hornbill Festival, set to begin on December 1, four countries—Wales, the United States, Japan, and Peru—will join the celebrations as partners. This year's festival promises not only cultural festivities but also significant economic, environmental, and security developments.

The Hornbill Festival, often described as the 'festival of festivals,' will take place at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama. It is anticipated to draw global audiences, eager to experience the vibrant traditions, arts, and crafts of Nagaland. A budget of Rs 6.5 crore has been allocated for the 2024 event, focusing on promoting the state's cultural heritage while fostering international dialogue.

Minister Temjen Imna Along highlighted that the festival anticipates generating approximately Rs 200 crore in economic activity. Efforts to ensure a 'green event' include reducing plastic waste and boosting eco-friendly practices. Security measures have been meticulously planned, involving a two-tier strategy to maintain peace. These preparations are crucial given the visitor influx and the festival's expansive program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

