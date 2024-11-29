Hong Kong WinterFest 2023: A Holiday Extravaganza

The annual Hong Kong WinterFest, organized by the local tourism board, has kicked off with immense enthusiasm. This year's event boasts a massive gift-themed Christmas Town sprawling over 10,000 square feet, offering locals and tourists an enchanting winter wonderland experience.

A towering 20-meter Christmas tree stands at the center, adorned with colorful decorations and light projections. Visitors can explore nearly 100 vibrantly decorated gift boxes and enjoy the new Festive Light Tunnel, immersing themselves in a charming scene of busy gnomes preparing for Christmas.

The festival also features handbell and choir performances, alongside the dazzling Winter Harbourfront Pyrotechnic Display, creating a magical festive atmosphere. The Hong Kong Tourism Board aims to promote the city as a top travel destination with this extravagant event.

(With inputs from agencies.)