Hong Kong WinterFest 2023: A Holiday Extravaganza

Hong Kong WinterFest, organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, debuts its biggest Christmas Town yet, featuring vibrant decorations, festive performances, and a spectacular pyrotechnic display. Visitors can enjoy photo spots, a Festive Light Tunnel, and surprise Santa appearances. The event aims to enhance Hong Kong's appeal as a top travel destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:52 IST
The annual Hong Kong WinterFest, organized by the local tourism board, has kicked off with immense enthusiasm. This year's event boasts a massive gift-themed Christmas Town sprawling over 10,000 square feet, offering locals and tourists an enchanting winter wonderland experience.

A towering 20-meter Christmas tree stands at the center, adorned with colorful decorations and light projections. Visitors can explore nearly 100 vibrantly decorated gift boxes and enjoy the new Festive Light Tunnel, immersing themselves in a charming scene of busy gnomes preparing for Christmas.

The festival also features handbell and choir performances, alongside the dazzling Winter Harbourfront Pyrotechnic Display, creating a magical festive atmosphere. The Hong Kong Tourism Board aims to promote the city as a top travel destination with this extravagant event.

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

