Preserving Sanctity: New Guidelines for Priests at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya has introduced strict guidelines for its priests, prohibiting entry in cases of impurity arising from births or deaths within their families. Anil Mishra, a member of the temple trust, confirmed the policy, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the site's sanctity.

Priests who have undergone a six-month training course are set to begin conducting rituals on a rotational basis across the temple's 18 complexes. These guidelines, developed by the temple's religious committee, also detail specific dress codes and a ban on mobile phones during worship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the consecration of a new Ram Lalla idol in January, marking a significant moment in the temple's history and Indian politics, as it symbolizes the culmination of a long-standing campaign for reclaiming the sacred site.

