Italy and India: Bridging Cultures Through Exposition
At Villaggio Italia in Mumbai, leaders like Vijay Joshi and Lorenzo Tavazzi discussed cultural connections between Italy and India. The event featured Italian contributions to education, business, and diplomacy. Renowned personalities emphasized shared values and the potential for collaborative growth in diverse sectors.
The Villaggio Italia exposition in Mumbai highlighted cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Italy. Press Trust of India's Vijay Joshi emphasized mutual understanding and shared values, linking his childhood memories with iconic Italian brands to the broader cultural exchange.
Lorenzo Tavazzi of TEHA Group and Alessandro Giuliani from SDA Bocconi Asia Center discussed the economic and educational collaborations, stressing Italy's investment in India and opportunities in sustainable technologies and high-speed rail developments.
Designers and influencers like Kulsum Shadab Wahab and Olly Esse shared their experiences in bridging cultures. The event concluded with a tribute concert to composer Giacomo Puccini, celebrating the long-standing cultural connections between the two nations.
