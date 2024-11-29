Left Menu

Italy and India: Bridging Cultures Through Exposition

At Villaggio Italia in Mumbai, leaders like Vijay Joshi and Lorenzo Tavazzi discussed cultural connections between Italy and India. The event featured Italian contributions to education, business, and diplomacy. Renowned personalities emphasized shared values and the potential for collaborative growth in diverse sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:22 IST
Italy and India: Bridging Cultures Through Exposition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Villaggio Italia exposition in Mumbai highlighted cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Italy. Press Trust of India's Vijay Joshi emphasized mutual understanding and shared values, linking his childhood memories with iconic Italian brands to the broader cultural exchange.

Lorenzo Tavazzi of TEHA Group and Alessandro Giuliani from SDA Bocconi Asia Center discussed the economic and educational collaborations, stressing Italy's investment in India and opportunities in sustainable technologies and high-speed rail developments.

Designers and influencers like Kulsum Shadab Wahab and Olly Esse shared their experiences in bridging cultures. The event concluded with a tribute concert to composer Giacomo Puccini, celebrating the long-standing cultural connections between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024