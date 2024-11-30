Left Menu

Hailee Steinfeld and Joshua Allen: A Blossoming Engagement

Hailee Steinfeld, the 'Hawkeye' star, is engaged to Joshua Allen, a Buffalo Bills NFL quarterback. Allen announced their engagement on Instagram with a heartfelt proposal post, showing them surrounded by flowers and candles. The couple was first seen together in 2023, confirming their relationship in July.

Updated: 30-11-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:12 IST
Hailee Steinfeld, known for her role in 'Hawkeye', has announced her engagement to Joshua Allen, the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. The couple shared the joyous news with fans via Instagram.

In an endearing post, Allen was pictured proposing under a floral arch, surrounded by candlelight. The caption of the post revealed the proposal date as '11.22.24'.

Steinfeld, currently in the spotlight for her cameo in 'The Marvels', was first seen with Allen in early 2023, before confirming their relationship in July. She is also set to appear in a new supernatural thriller alongside Michael B. Jordan.

