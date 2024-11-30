Hailee Steinfeld and Joshua Allen: A Blossoming Engagement

Hailee Steinfeld, known for her role in 'Hawkeye', has announced her engagement to Joshua Allen, the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. The couple shared the joyous news with fans via Instagram.

In an endearing post, Allen was pictured proposing under a floral arch, surrounded by candlelight. The caption of the post revealed the proposal date as '11.22.24'.

Steinfeld, currently in the spotlight for her cameo in 'The Marvels', was first seen with Allen in early 2023, before confirming their relationship in July. She is also set to appear in a new supernatural thriller alongside Michael B. Jordan.

(With inputs from agencies.)