Left Menu

Crafting Futures: Dolls Stitch Hope for Displaced Manipuri Women

A Singapore-based Manipuri entrepreneur, Monish Karam, has launched 'Project Stitching Hope' to help displaced women in Manipur crochet stuffed dolls for global sale, providing them with a sustainable livelihood. The initiative simplifies the sales process, allowing women to focus on crafting, while promoting self-reliance and storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:40 IST
Crafting Futures: Dolls Stitch Hope for Displaced Manipuri Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to empower displaced women in Manipur, Singapore-based entrepreneur Monish Karam has initiated 'Project Stitching Hope'. Through this project, women in relief camps craft crocheted dolls aimed at the global market, providing them with a means to sustain themselves economically.

Karam, who leads a tech firm in Singapore, designed the project after witnessing the struggles of those in relief camps following a violent conflict. Traditional skills in handcrafts and handloom were leveraged to create relatable, globally appealing dolls, easing the financial difficulties faced by these women.

The initiative, which falls under the umbrella of '1 Million Heroes', has eliminated complexities in sales, allowing women to focus solely on production. Local trainers have been engaged, and the project now includes over 40 women creating symbolic dolls of hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024