Crafting Futures: Dolls Stitch Hope for Displaced Manipuri Women
A Singapore-based Manipuri entrepreneur, Monish Karam, has launched 'Project Stitching Hope' to help displaced women in Manipur crochet stuffed dolls for global sale, providing them with a sustainable livelihood. The initiative simplifies the sales process, allowing women to focus on crafting, while promoting self-reliance and storytelling.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to empower displaced women in Manipur, Singapore-based entrepreneur Monish Karam has initiated 'Project Stitching Hope'. Through this project, women in relief camps craft crocheted dolls aimed at the global market, providing them with a means to sustain themselves economically.
Karam, who leads a tech firm in Singapore, designed the project after witnessing the struggles of those in relief camps following a violent conflict. Traditional skills in handcrafts and handloom were leveraged to create relatable, globally appealing dolls, easing the financial difficulties faced by these women.
The initiative, which falls under the umbrella of '1 Million Heroes', has eliminated complexities in sales, allowing women to focus solely on production. Local trainers have been engaged, and the project now includes over 40 women creating symbolic dolls of hope.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Re Sustainability Strengthens Regional Presence with Acquisition of G3 Environmental
India's Ready-Made Garment Exports Surge Amid Focus on Quality and Sustainability
UNHCR Launches 'Refugees for Climate Action' Network at COP29 to Bring Voices of Displaced Communities in Climate Debate
CPHI and PMEC India Expo: Catalyzing Pharma Innovation and Sustainability
Spicing Up Sustainability: The National Spice Conference 2024