Crafting Futures: Dolls Stitch Hope for Displaced Manipuri Women

In a bid to empower displaced women in Manipur, Singapore-based entrepreneur Monish Karam has initiated 'Project Stitching Hope'. Through this project, women in relief camps craft crocheted dolls aimed at the global market, providing them with a means to sustain themselves economically.

Karam, who leads a tech firm in Singapore, designed the project after witnessing the struggles of those in relief camps following a violent conflict. Traditional skills in handcrafts and handloom were leveraged to create relatable, globally appealing dolls, easing the financial difficulties faced by these women.

The initiative, which falls under the umbrella of '1 Million Heroes', has eliminated complexities in sales, allowing women to focus solely on production. Local trainers have been engaged, and the project now includes over 40 women creating symbolic dolls of hope.

