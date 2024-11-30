Left Menu

Star-Studded Begin to the 21st Marrakech Film Festival

The 21st Marrakech Film Festival kicked off with prominent figures such as Zoya Akhtar and Luca Guadagnino leading the jury. The festival aims to bolster Morocco's film industry. Opening with Justin Kurzel's film 'The Order', the event will continue until December 7.

The 21st Marrakech Film Festival commenced with a dazzling lineup of film industry stalwarts walking the red carpet. Key figures like Zoya Akhtar, a distinguished filmmaker, joined director Luca Guadagnino and Hollywood actors Andrew Garfield and Jacob Elordi in the jury panel.

A video from the festival's official X page featured Akhtar elegantly poised for photographers during the opening ceremony in the picturesque city of Marrakech, Morocco. The jury also includes Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi, Academy Award-winning actor Patricia Arquette, Argentine director Santiago Mitre, Belgian-French actress Virginie Efira, and Moroccan thespian Nadia Kounda.

Pioneered by its goal to enhance the cinematic arts and industry within Morocco, the festival inaugurated with Justin Kurzel's 'The Order'. The event will run until December 7, concluding the illustrious showcase of global cinema. Zoya Akhtar's involvement follows her latest directorial achievement, 'The Archies', which debuted on Netflix last year.

