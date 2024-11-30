Celebrating Diversity: Rainbow Lit Fest Shines on Love and Inclusivity

The upcoming Rainbow Lit Fest at Gulmohar Park Club will spotlight themes of love, gender identity, and inclusivity, convening over 80 national and international voices. Discussions, performances, and cultural exchanges will explore vital issues like identity, feminism, and public policy across two days of rich programming.

Notable figures such as filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna, and author Saurabh Kirpal are among the participants. Highlights include talks on power hierarchies and queer parenting. A session titled 'Spotlight On History' will reflect on the pre-Section 377 era, featuring discussions on legal milestones for inclusivity.

The festival will also showcase a vibrant mix of films, music, and art, including the 'Queer Caravan' residency program that fosters cross-cultural dialogue. Attendees will have to choose between parallel programs running on dual stages, but the event promises a transformative experience celebrating diversity and inclusivity.

