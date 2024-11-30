Left Menu

Celebrating Diversity: Rainbow Lit Fest Shines on Love and Inclusivity

The Rainbow Lit Fest in Gulmohar Park Club will showcase discussions, performances, and cultural exchanges on themes of love, gender identity, and inclusivity. With 80+ voices and 27+ hours of programming, the festival promotes diverse perspectives through conversations, films, music, and performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming Rainbow Lit Fest at Gulmohar Park Club will spotlight themes of love, gender identity, and inclusivity, convening over 80 national and international voices. Discussions, performances, and cultural exchanges will explore vital issues like identity, feminism, and public policy across two days of rich programming.

Notable figures such as filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna, and author Saurabh Kirpal are among the participants. Highlights include talks on power hierarchies and queer parenting. A session titled 'Spotlight On History' will reflect on the pre-Section 377 era, featuring discussions on legal milestones for inclusivity.

The festival will also showcase a vibrant mix of films, music, and art, including the 'Queer Caravan' residency program that fosters cross-cultural dialogue. Attendees will have to choose between parallel programs running on dual stages, but the event promises a transformative experience celebrating diversity and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

