Left Menu

Experience Serenity with 'Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le' on My FM

Starting December 1, 2024, 'Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le,' featuring Padma Shri awardee Suresh Wadkar, airs every Sunday night on My FM. The unique radio show, presented by Wadkar and Kumarr, aims to offer listeners an hour of soulful music, healing stories, and tranquility every week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:00 IST
Experience Serenity with 'Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le' on My FM
  • Country:
  • United States

Starting December 1, 2024, music lovers can unwind every Sunday night with 'Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le' on My FM, hosted by the legendary Suresh Wadkar. The show promises to be a musical journey filled with soul-stirring songs and heartfelt stories from Wadkar's illustrious career.

The announcement was made during a gathering at Ajivasan Hall, Mumbai, featuring Kumarr from Studio Refuel and Suresh Wadkar, who expressed his enthusiasm for sharing timeless classics with listeners. The show highlights the healing power of music, as Wadkar shares personal anecdotes behind his beloved songs.

Airing from 8 PM to 9 PM, each episode includes eight songs and unique tales, creating an unscripted and genuine connection with the audience. As part of a broader mission, this program aims to provide a soothing auditory experience, celebrating the restorative qualities of music and Wadkar's iconic voice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024