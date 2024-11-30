Experience Serenity with 'Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le' on My FM

Starting December 1, 2024, music lovers can unwind every Sunday night with 'Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le' on My FM, hosted by the legendary Suresh Wadkar. The show promises to be a musical journey filled with soul-stirring songs and heartfelt stories from Wadkar's illustrious career.

The announcement was made during a gathering at Ajivasan Hall, Mumbai, featuring Kumarr from Studio Refuel and Suresh Wadkar, who expressed his enthusiasm for sharing timeless classics with listeners. The show highlights the healing power of music, as Wadkar shares personal anecdotes behind his beloved songs.

Airing from 8 PM to 9 PM, each episode includes eight songs and unique tales, creating an unscripted and genuine connection with the audience. As part of a broader mission, this program aims to provide a soothing auditory experience, celebrating the restorative qualities of music and Wadkar's iconic voice.

