India and Norway: Strengthening Ties Through Trade and Investment

India and Norway discussed the implementation of the India-EFTA free trade agreement, aiming to boost trade and investment. The agreement involves significant investments and trade benefits between the two regions. Key discussions focused on deepening bilateral ties, fostering innovations, and exploring collaborations in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India and Norway have reaffirmed their economic partnership by discussing the implementation of the India-EFTA free trade agreement, signed last year to enhance bilateral economic relations. The European Free Trade Association includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

As the Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide in Oslo, the focus was on executing the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, strengthening bilateral trade, and ramping up investment prospects.

With an investment promise of USD 100 billion from the EFTA countries, the agreement will see reduced duties on Swiss products, among others. Indian exports to Norway include textiles and pharmaceuticals, while imports consist of metals and chemicals, contributing to a trade gap favoring Norway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

