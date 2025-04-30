Government Greenlights Comprehensive Caste Census Amid Political Turbulence

The Indian government has made a significant decision by including caste enumeration in the forthcoming census. Despite efforts to ensure transparency, the government criticized opposition parties for turning the issue into a political tool.

The announcement was seen as a victory by opposition parties, who claimed the ruling BJP had to submit to public demands. This development adds another layer to the ongoing political discourse in India.

Meanwhile, legal troubles persist for prominent figures, with AAP leaders facing corruption allegations in Delhi, and broader regional tensions escalating, highlighting the volatile intersection of politics and governance in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)