INS Kochi Strengthens India-Maldives Defence Ties with Key Port Call at Male

In a significant boost to regional maritime cooperation and defence diplomacy, the Indian Navy’s frontline stealth guided missile destroyer, INS Kochi, arrived at Male, Maldives on 28 April 2025. The arrival marked the ceremonial handover of CGS Huravee, a Maldivian Coast Guard ship, which had successfully completed a scheduled Normal Refit at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The refit was carried out over a four-month period from December 2024 to April 2025.

At an official event hosted at the MNDF Coast Guard Jetty, Shri Gopal Baglay, High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, formally handed over the refitted CGS Huravee to Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Force, Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF). The ceremony was attended by senior officials from both the Indian Navy and MNDF, further underlining the growing strategic synergy between the two nations.

INS Kochi: A Symbol of India's Naval Strength

INS Kochi, commissioned on 30 September 2015, is the second ship in the Kolkata-class of stealth guided missile destroyers and a crucial asset of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet under the Western Naval Command. The ship, based out of Mumbai, is equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry and sensors, including BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles, Barak 8 long-range surface-to-air missiles, and advanced radar systems, making it a formidable force in the Indian Ocean Region.

Maritime Diplomacy in Action

The port call of INS Kochi to the Maldives comes at a time of increasing focus on maritime security and strategic engagement in the Indian Ocean Region. The visit showcases India’s commitment to regional peace, security, and freedom of navigation, aligning with its vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

As part of its visit, the commanding officer of INS Kochi, Captain Mahesh C. Moudgil, paid courtesy calls on Maj Gen Ibrahim Hilmy and Brig Gen Mohammed Saleem, Commandant of the MNDF Coast Guard. These meetings laid the groundwork for deeper cooperation in the areas of maritime training, search and rescue operations, and coordinated patrols.

Fostering Bilateral Interactions

The visit of INS Kochi also included a series of planned bilateral engagements, such as cross-deck visits, joint training exchanges, and friendly sports fixtures between personnel of the Indian Navy and MNDF. These activities aim to foster mutual trust, enhance interoperability, and build camaraderie between the two naval forces.

The warm reception accorded to INS Kochi by the Maldivian authorities reflected the long-standing diplomatic and military ties between India and the Maldives. India has been a key defence partner for the Maldives, providing support in terms of training, maintenance, and capacity building for the MNDF over the decades.

Strategic Importance of CGS Huravee

The CGS Huravee, originally commissioned in the early 2000s and gifted by India to the Maldives, plays a vital role in the island nation’s maritime surveillance and coastal security. Its successful refit at one of India’s premier naval dockyards underscores the Indian Navy’s role as a net security provider in the region, capable of offering technical expertise and infrastructure support to its neighbours.

INS Kochi’s port call to Male and the handing over of the refitted CGS Huravee mark a significant milestone in India-Maldives defence relations. These initiatives not only reaffirm India’s enduring commitment to supporting the security infrastructure of friendly nations but also serve as a testament to the Indian Navy's growing role in strengthening maritime partnerships across the Indian Ocean.: