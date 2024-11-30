Left Menu

Exploring Patriarchy on the Indian Roads in 'The Great Departure'

The film 'The Great Departure,' starring Xavier Samuel and Sonal Sehgal, explores patriarchy through a road trip in Varanasi. Directed by Pierre Filmon and produced by KVR Productions, the script penned by Sehgal, dives into societal dichotomy and personal independence. The film is in post-production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The upcoming film 'The Great Departure' brings together Hollywood actor Xavier Samuel and Bollywood actress Sonal Sehgal as leads. This film, originally titled 'Travellers,' dives into societal patriarchy through the experiences of a man and a woman on a road trip in Varanasi.

Produced by Arvind Reddy's KVR Productions and directed by Pierre Filmon, best known for 'Long Time No See' and 'Le Silence, D'abord,' the script by Sehgal explores themes of independence and societal expectations. The film was shot entirely in India and is currently in post-production, according to Deadline.

Sehgal expressed how her upbringing influenced the screenplay, revealing her personal struggle between her parents' support for her independence and societal norms. Actor Xavier Samuel described being 'moved' by the script, highlighting the film's themes and genre, while Filmon appreciated the collaborative team effort during shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

