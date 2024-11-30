Kerala's Gender-Inclusive Tourism Transformation: A Model for the World

In a groundbreaking move, the Kerala government is set to draft a special policy to make the state's tourism sector more women-friendly and position Kerala as the safest travel destination worldwide, announced Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas.

During the Global Women Conference on Gender-Inclusive and Responsible Tourism in Mankulam near Munnar, Riyas highlighted that a comprehensive audit report evaluating the current women-friendly environment in Kerala's tourism industry has been prepared. This report will be unveiled at the event, organized by the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society in collaboration with Kerala Tourism and UN Women.

International tourism experts are attending the conference, providing guidance for future strategies. The event also celebrates Kerala's progress with gender audits in tourism, aiming at fostering gender justice and empowering women entrepreneurs within the tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)